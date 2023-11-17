The Wofford Terriers (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the High Point Panthers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN+

Wofford vs. High Point 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terriers' 69.7 points per game last year were 8.6 more points than the 61.1 the Panthers allowed to opponents.

Wofford went 12-1 last season when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the Panthers put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Terriers gave up (65.0).

High Point had a 10-4 record last season when scoring more than 65.0 points.

Last season, the Panthers had a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 50.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents made.

The Terriers' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 19.8 percentage points lower than the Panthers given up to their opponents (55.7%).

