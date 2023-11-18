Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs and Charleston Southern Buccaneers square off at 1:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Runnin' Bulldogs. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Gardner-Webb (-21.8) 51.6 Gardner-Webb 37, Charleston Southern 15

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers put together a 3-7-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, five Buccaneers games hit the over.

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Out of five Runnin' Bulldogs games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Buccaneers vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Gardner-Webb 28.1 31.0 34.5 27.3 23.8 33.5 Charleston Southern 16.6 28.7 19.3 18.8 12.5 43.5

