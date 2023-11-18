The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) visit the Army Black Knights (4-6) at Michie Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Coastal Carolina is putting up 30.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 49th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 41st, allowing 21.2 points per game. Army has been sputtering on offense, ranking 16th-worst with 311.8 total yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, giving up 367.8 total yards per contest (60th-ranked).

Coastal Carolina vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: West Point, New York

Venue: Michie Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Coastal Carolina vs. Army Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Army 436.3 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.8 (119th) 371.4 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.8 (57th) 169.4 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.8 (24th) 266.9 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 118 (131st) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (122nd) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (40th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 1,919 yards (191.9 ypg) on 151-of-224 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 81 times for 371 yards (37.1 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught 15 passes for 151 yards.

Ethan Vasko has been handed the ball 37 times this year and racked up 273 yards (27.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has hauled in 54 catches for 763 yards (76.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jared Brown has put together a 605-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes on 63 targets.

Jameson Tucker's 14 catches are good enough for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 859 passing yards (85.9 per game) while completing 50.5% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 727 yards (72.7 ypg) on 166 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Kanye Udoh has collected 436 yards (on 86 attempts) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston has hauled in 266 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Noah Short has 18 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 252 yards (25.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Casey Reynolds' 21 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 205 yards.

