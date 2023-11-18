Furman vs. Wofford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Furman Paladins (9-1) and the Wofford Terriers (1-9) will meet in a matchup of SoCon teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium. The Terriers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Furman vs. Wofford matchup.
Furman vs. Wofford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Venue: Gibbs Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Furman vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Furman Moneyline
|Wofford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Furman (-19.5)
|42.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Furman (-19.5)
|41.5
|-1800
|+980
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Wake Forest vs Notre Dame
- Georgia vs Tennessee
- New Mexico vs Fresno State
- Kansas State vs Kansas
- Michigan vs Maryland
- Washington vs Oregon State
- Oregon vs Arizona State
- Georgia State vs LSU
- North Carolina vs Clemson
- UCLA vs USC
- Oklahoma vs BYU
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Illinois vs Iowa
- Texas vs Iowa State
- Florida vs Missouri
- Louisville vs Miami (FL)
- Oklahoma State vs Houston
- Nebraska vs Wisconsin
- SMU vs Memphis
Furman vs. Wofford Betting Trends
- Furman has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Wofford has covered once in two games with a spread this year.
- The Terriers have covered the spread when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.