Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. There are prop bets for Kotkaniemi available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 15:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in six games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 16 games this season, Kotkaniemi has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in six of 16 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 4 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

