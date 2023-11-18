The Charlotte Hornets (3-8) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (7-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 118 - Hornets 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

Knicks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-11.0)

Knicks (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 225.4

The Hornets (5-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 21.2% less often than the Knicks (8-4-0) this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Charlotte is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 3-0 ATS record New York puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Charlotte and its opponents have gone over the point total 63.6% of the time this season (seven out of 11). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (four out of 12).

The Knicks have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (3-6).

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hornets are 14th in the league on offense (113.5 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (122.6 points allowed).

On the boards, Charlotte is 10th in the league in rebounds (45.2 per game). It is 11th in rebounds conceded (42.6 per game).

With 24.5 assists per game, the Hornets are 22nd in the league.

With 14 turnovers committed per game and 13 turnovers forced, Charlotte is 15th and 22nd in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (9.1). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.3%.

