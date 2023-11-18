The Charlotte Hornets, with LaMelo Ball, face the New York Knicks at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Ball, in his last game, had 37 points and five assists in a 130-99 loss to the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Ball, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-104)

Over 26.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-128)

Over 5.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-147)

Over 7.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league defensively last season, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks conceded 42.0 rebounds per game last year, seventh in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Knicks allowed 25.1 per contest last year, ranking them 13th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the NBA last year, conceding 13.0 makes per game.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 33 32 7 6 4 1 1

