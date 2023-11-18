A pair of the nation's top rushing defenses clash when the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) take college football's seventh-ranked run D into a contest with the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1), who have the No. 10 unit, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Hurricanes are only 1-point favorites. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Louisville matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Miami (FL) is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Louisville has put together a 5-4-1 record against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 1 point or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Miami (FL) & Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Miami (FL) To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 Louisville To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

