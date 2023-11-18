Miami (FL) vs. Louisville: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
A pair of the nation's top rushing defenses clash when the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) take college football's seventh-ranked run D into a contest with the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1), who have the No. 10 unit, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Hurricanes are only 1-point favorites. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Louisville matchup.
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-1)
|46.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-1.5)
|46.5
|-110
|-110
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Louisville has put together a 5-4-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 1 point or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Miami (FL) & Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Miami (FL)
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
|Louisville
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
