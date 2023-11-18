The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-7) hit the road for a Pioneer League clash against the Morehead State Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Presbyterian is compiling 20.7 points per game on offense (95th in the FCS), and ranks 56th on the other side of the ball with 25.3 points allowed per game. Morehead State is accumulating 320 total yards per contest on offense this season (92nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 366.8 total yards per game (75th-ranked).

Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

Presbyterian Morehead State 323.4 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (87th) 299.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.8 (78th) 123.5 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 85 (124th) 199.9 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (39th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley leads Presbyterian with 1,715 yards (171.5 ypg) on 123-of-244 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 475 rushing yards on 96 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Zach Switzer has carried the ball 55 times for 224 yards (22.4 per game).

Dominic Kibby has hauled in 40 receptions for 668 yards (66.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Worth Warner has put together a 388-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes on 24 targets.

Jordan Irizarry has been the target of 17 passes and compiled 19 catches for 259 yards, an average of 25.9 yards per contest.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has been a dual threat for Morehead State this season. He has 2,074 passing yards (207.4 per game) while completing 51.3% of his passes. He's thrown 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 244 yards (24.4 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

James Louis has rushed for 249 yards on 80 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Ryan Upp has hauled in 825 receiving yards on 54 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Kyle Daly has racked up 558 receiving yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Trevon Kleint has racked up 199 reciving yards (19.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

