The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sebastian Aho find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

  • In four of 13 games this season, Aho has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • Aho has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 42 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:34 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 17:13 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:40 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:49 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:53 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:38 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:09 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:47 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

