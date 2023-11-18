Seth Jarvis will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus rating this season, in 19:22 per game on the ice, is -4.

Jarvis has scored a goal in a game three times this season over 16 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In six of 16 games this season, Jarvis has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Jarvis has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 42 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 4 10 Points 2 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

