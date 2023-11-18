Saturday's contest between the Winthrop Eagles (1-2) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-54, heavily favoring Winthrop to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 73-61 loss to Coastal Carolina in their last game on Wednesday.

South Carolina State vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 70, South Carolina State 54

South Carolina State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a -677 scoring differential last season, falling short by 22.6 points per game. They put up 46.8 points per game, 360th in college basketball, and allowed 69.4 per outing to rank 299th in college basketball.

South Carolina State's offense was better in MEAC games last season, tallying 49.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 46.8 PPG.

The Bulldogs put up 50.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.4 more points than they averaged on the road (44.9).

Defensively South Carolina State was better at home last year, allowing 59.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 in away games.

