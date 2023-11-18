The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on Peacock.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Peacock

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 44.9% the Golden Gophers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, South Carolina Upstate had a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Golden Gophers finished 309th.
  • The Spartans scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 2.3 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Gophers allowed to opponents.
  • South Carolina Upstate went 11-1 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

  • South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.0 on the road.
  • At home, the Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).
  • At home, South Carolina Upstate knocked down 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 74-67 Memorial Gymnasium
11/12/2023 Carolina University W 106-48 G.B. Hodge Center
11/15/2023 @ East Carolina W 83-81 Minges Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
11/21/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
11/25/2023 Voorhees - G.B. Hodge Center

