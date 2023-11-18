The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at Williams Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on Peacock. There is no line set for the matchup.

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina Upstate's games went over the point total 13 out of 27 times last year.

The Spartans had 16 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

South Carolina Upstate (16-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 7.4% more often than Minnesota (14-13-0) last year.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 62.9 131.6 71.0 140.5 132.9 South Carolina Upstate 68.7 131.6 69.5 140.5 139.2

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Spartans scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 2.3 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Gophers gave up.

When it scored more than 71.0 points last season, South Carolina Upstate went 8-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 14-13-0 12-15-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 13-14-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota South Carolina Upstate 6-11 Home Record 11-2 1-9 Away Record 4-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

