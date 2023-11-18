The Week 12 college football schedule includes nine games involving teams from the Sun Belt. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Army Black Knights 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) UL Monroe Warhawks at Ole Miss Rebels 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SEC Network+ Appalachian State Mountaineers at James Madison Dukes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas State Bobcats at Arkansas State Red Wolves 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo) Marshall Thundering Herd at South Alabama Jaguars 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Old Dominion Monarchs at Georgia Southern Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

