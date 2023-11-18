Saturday's game that pits the Winthrop Eagles (2-2) against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Winthrop, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 76, IUPUI 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-9.5)

Winthrop (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop Performance Insights

Last season, Winthrop was 127th in college basketball on offense (73.8 points scored per game) and 299th on defense (74.4 points conceded).

The Eagles were the 16th-worst squad in the country in rebounds per game (28) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5) last year.

Last season Winthrop was ranked 307th in college basketball in assists with 11.4 per game.

With 8.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc last season, the Eagles were 42nd and 29th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.1% from beyond the arc last season, Winthrop was 263rd and 272nd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Eagles attempted 54.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 45.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 64% of the Eagles' baskets were 2-pointers, and 36% were 3-pointers.

