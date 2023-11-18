Winthrop vs. IUPUI: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) and the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) play in a matchup with no set line at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Winthrop vs. IUPUI Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Winthrop Betting Records & Stats
- Winthrop won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- IUPUI (17-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 20.1% more often than Winthrop (12-16-0) last season.
Winthrop vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Winthrop
|73.8
|139.1
|74.4
|151.2
|143.6
|IUPUI
|65.3
|139.1
|76.8
|151.2
|136.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Eagles averaged 73.8 points per game, only three fewer points than the 76.8 the Jaguars allowed.
- When Winthrop put up more than 76.8 points last season, it went 5-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Winthrop vs. IUPUI Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Winthrop
|12-16-0
|16-12-0
|IUPUI
|17-10-0
|16-11-0
Winthrop vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Winthrop
|IUPUI
|10-4
|Home Record
|4-9
|4-11
|Away Record
|0-15
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-1-0
|5-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|76.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.4
|71
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.