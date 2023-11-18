The Wofford Terriers (1-9) hit the road for a SoCon showdown against the Furman Paladins (9-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium.

While Wofford ranks 77th in total defense with 370.7 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking sixth-worst (254.9 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Furman is compiling 365.4 total yards per game (55th-ranked). It ranks 52nd in the FCS on the other side of the ball (336.3 total yards allowed per game).

Wofford vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Wofford vs. Furman Key Statistics

Wofford Furman 254.9 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.4 (53rd) 370.7 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.3 (56th) 127.3 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.7 (30th) 127.6 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.7 (70th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has compiled 910 yards (91 ypg) on 91-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Ingram, has carried the ball 137 times for 726 yards (72.6 per game), scoring five times.

J.T. Smith Jr. has been handed the ball 57 times this year and racked up 274 yards (27.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Alec Holt's team-high 202 yards as a receiver have come on 20 receptions (out of 24 targets) with one touchdown.

Tyler Parker has caught eight passes for 158 yards (15.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyle Pinnix's 11 receptions are good enough for 157 yards.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 1,483 yards on 149-of-223 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 488 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Roberto, has carried the ball 165 times for 704 yards (70.4 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Joshua Harris leads his team with 321 receiving yards on 36 catches with two touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson has 24 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 315 yards (31.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyndel Dean's 26 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown.

