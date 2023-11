ACC squads are on Sunday's college basketball schedule for 16 games, including the Duke Blue Devils playing the Stanford Cardinal.

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Syracuse Orange at Maryland Terrapins 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Oklahoma Sooners at Virginia Cavaliers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Rhode Island Rams at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ACC Network Extra (Live stream on ESPN+) Kennesaw State Owls at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ACC Network X Boston College Eagles at Providence Friars 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - South Alabama Jaguars at Florida State Seminoles 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ACC Network Extra Duke Blue Devils at Stanford Cardinal 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Longwood Lancers at Clemson Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Bucknell Bison at Louisville Cardinals 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)

