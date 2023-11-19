Sunday's contest at HTC Center has the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) taking on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 85-69 victory as our model heavily favors Coastal Carolina.

The matchup has no line set.

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 85, Charleston (SC) 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Coastal Carolina (-15.5)

Coastal Carolina (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

Charleston (SC) gave up 67.2 points per game last season (88th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well offensively, posting 80.1 points per game (16th-best).

The Cougars ranked fifth-best in the nation by grabbing 37.2 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 106th in college basketball (30.1 allowed per contest).

Charleston (SC) dished out 13.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 128th in college basketball.

The Cougars committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.4 turnovers per contest (71st-ranked).

The Cougars ranked 10th-best in college basketball by making 9.9 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they ranked 234th in college basketball at 33.1%.

With a 30.6% three-point percentage allowed last season, Charleston (SC) was 25th-best in college basketball. It ranked 28th in college basketball by allowing 5.9 treys per contest.

Of the shots taken by Charleston (SC) last year, 52.3% of them were two-pointers (63.7% of the team's made baskets) and 47.7% were three-pointers (36.3%).

