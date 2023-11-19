Sunday's contest between the Boise State Broncos (2-0) and the Clemson Tigers (3-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-58, heavily favoring Boise State to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Clemson vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 72, Clemson 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Boise State

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-14.3)

Boise State (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson Performance Insights

Clemson was 105th in the country in points scored (74.7 per game) and 112th in points allowed (67.9) last season.

With 33 rebounds per game and 30.9 rebounds allowed, the Tigers were 101st and 164th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Clemson was ranked 88th in college basketball in assists with 14.3 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Tigers were 74th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) last year. They were 62nd in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.

Last year, Clemson was 263rd in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and 137th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.2%).

The Tigers attempted 40.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 31.4% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 59.7% of their shots, with 68.6% of their makes coming from there.

