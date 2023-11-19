The Clemson Tigers (1-0) face the Boise State Broncos (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Clemson vs. Boise State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Boise State Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Rice: 14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Clemson vs. Boise State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Boise State AVG Boise State Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 72.1 166th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 64.6 37th 101st 33 Rebounds 33.3 86th 323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 125th 88th 14.3 Assists 11.3 313th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.5 44th

