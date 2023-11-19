Clemson vs. Boise State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Clemson Tigers (3-0) host the Boise State Broncos (2-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the game.
Clemson vs. Boise State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Clemson Betting Records & Stats
- Clemson covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.
- Boise State sported a 15-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark from Clemson.
Clemson vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clemson
|74.7
|146.8
|67.9
|132.5
|139.5
|Boise State
|72.1
|146.8
|64.6
|132.5
|135.8
Additional Clemson Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers recorded were 10.1 more points than the Broncos allowed (64.6).
- Clemson went 13-10 against the spread and 21-5 overall last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.
Clemson vs. Boise State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clemson
|14-16-0
|18-12-0
|Boise State
|15-15-0
|18-12-0
Clemson vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Clemson
|Boise State
|15-2
|Home Record
|14-1
|5-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.7
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
