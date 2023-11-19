The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charleston (SC) Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Charleston (SC) (-6.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Charleston (SC) (-7.5) 155.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina covered 10 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

The Chanticleers covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6.5 points or more last year (in nine opportunities).

Charleston (SC) compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 13 Cougars games went over the point total.

