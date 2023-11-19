Darrell Demont Chark Jr. will be up against the second-best passing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Chark's stat line shows 17 grabs for 229 yards and three scores this season. He averages 32.7 yards receiving per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Chark and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chark vs. the Cowboys

Chark vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 166 passing yards per game given up by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Cowboys have surrendered 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 17th in the NFL.

Watch Panthers vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Chark with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Chark Receiving Insights

Chark has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in seven games this year.

Chark has received 9.7% of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (98th in NFL play), averaging 229 yards on 34 passes thrown his way.

Chark has tallied a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Chark (four red zone targets) has been targeted 13.8% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.