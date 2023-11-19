Hayden Hurst did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Hurst's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Hurst has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 184 yards on 18 receptions (10.2 per catch) and one TD.

Hayden Hurst Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Stephen Sullivan (FP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Darrell Demont Chark Jr. (FP/elbow): 17 Rec; 229 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Ian Thomas (LP/calf): 2 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Laviska Shenault Jr. (LP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hurst 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 18 184 67 1 10.2

Hurst Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 1 16 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 4 2 54 0 Week 10 @Bears 4 2 14 0

