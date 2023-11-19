Panthers vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
According to sportsbooks, the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 19, 2023 against the Carolina Panthers (1-8). The contest's point total is listed at 42.
Panthers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-10.5)
|42
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-10.5)
|41.5
|-520
|+400
Carolina vs. Dallas Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
Panthers vs. Cowboys Betting Insights
- Carolina has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Carolina has played nine games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
- So far this season, Dallas has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Cowboys have won once ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or more this season.
- Dallas games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (66.7%).
