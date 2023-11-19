Sunday's contest at Templeton Physical Education Center has the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-2) squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-1) at 3:00 PM (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a 56-50 win for Presbyterian, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Blue Hose head into this contest after a 95-43 win against Columbia International on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 56, East Tennessee State 50

Other Big South Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Presbyterian Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Hose put up 64.9 points per game last season (181st in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (193rd in college basketball). They had a +3 scoring differential.

Presbyterian's offense was better in Big South games last year, averaging 66.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 64.9 PPG.

The Blue Hose scored 73.4 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, they averaged 56.8 points per contest.

Presbyterian surrendered 59.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.2 fewer points than it allowed in road games (69.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.