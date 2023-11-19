South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|South Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Rank
|93rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|64.3
|339th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|35th
|9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.