The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank
93rd 75.2 Points Scored 64.3 339th
94th 67.3 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
79th 33.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
35th 9 3pt Made 7.6 149th
221st 12.5 Assists 11.1 324th
113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.