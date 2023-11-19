2023 The RSM Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Ludvig Aberg currently leads the way (-20, -125 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 The RSM Classic .
The RSM Classic Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 9:00 AM ET
- Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Location: Saint Simons Island, Georgia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,060 yards
The RSM Classic Best Odds to Win
Ludvig Aberg
- Tee Time: 11:10 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-20)
- Odds to Win: -125
Aberg Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|3
|0
|6th
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|4th
|Round 3
|61
|-9
|7
|0
|2nd
Eric Cole
- Tee Time: 11:10 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-19)
- Odds to Win: +240
Cole Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|8
|2
|3rd
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|7
|1
|25th
|Round 3
|61
|-9
|8
|1
|2nd
Mackenzie Hughes
- Tee Time: 11:10 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-18)
- Odds to Win: +600
Hughes Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|11th
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|4
|0
|25th
|Round 3
|60
|-10
|8
|0
|1st
Tyler Duncan
- Tee Time: 10:59 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-17)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Duncan Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|3
|1
|44th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|6
|1
|1st
|Round 3
|62
|-8
|8
|0
|4th
Sam Ryder
- Tee Time: 10:59 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-15)
- Odds to Win: +7000
Ryder Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|26th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|6
|1
|1st
|Round 3
|65
|-5
|8
|1
|17th
The RSM Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Denny McCarthy
|6th (-14)
|+11000
|Greyson Sigg
|6th (-14)
|+25000
|Alex Noren
|8th (-13)
|+30000
|Matthew NeSmith
|8th (-13)
|+50000
|Austin Eckroat
|8th (-13)
|+50000
|Vince Whaley
|8th (-13)
|+50000
|Peter Kuest
|8th (-13)
|+60000
|Robert Streb
|8th (-13)
|+60000
|Ryan Moore
|8th (-13)
|+60000
|Will Gordon
|16th (-12)
|+100000
