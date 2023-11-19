Wofford vs. Virginia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
The Wofford Terriers (2-1) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Wofford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Wofford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-17.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-18.5)
|149.5
|-4500
|+1300
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Wofford won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Virginia Tech went 14-17-0 ATS last season.
- Hokies games hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.