Wofford vs. Virginia Tech November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) will play the Wofford Terriers (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This matchup is available on ACC Network Extra.
Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Wofford Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lynn Kidd: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|177th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|19th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
