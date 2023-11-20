The Idaho State Bengals (1-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Citadel vs. Idaho State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Citadel Top Players (2022-23)

Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK David Maynard: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)

Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Citadel vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Citadel Rank Citadel AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 289th 67.4 Points Scored 69.2 241st 293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 71 207th 319th 28.9 Rebounds 28.5 328th 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th 307th 11.4 Assists 12.2 249th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

