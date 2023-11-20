South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenwood County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you live in Greenwood County, South Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenwood County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emerald High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Due West, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
