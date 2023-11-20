Hornets vs. Celtics November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) square off against the Boston Celtics (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hornets vs. Celtics Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, NBCS-BOS
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hornets Games
- November 18 at home vs the Knicks
- November 10 at the Wizards
- November 17 at home vs the Bucks
- November 14 at home vs the Heat
- November 12 at the Knicks
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball averages 14.3 points, 6.0 boards and 9.0 assists per contest, shooting 25.0% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Terry Rozier posts 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Gordon Hayward averages 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.
- P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 2.3 assists and 6.7 boards.
- Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 2.0 assists and 6.0 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is putting up 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's also draining 55.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.
- On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kristaps Porzingis gives the Celtics 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while posting 1.0 steal and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Derrick White is averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is making 62.5% of his shots from the field and 58.3% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 2.3 treys per game.
- Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Celtics
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|123.5
|121.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.0
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|30.6%
|Three Point %
|37.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.