The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including Terry Rozier, heading into a Monday, November 20 matchup with the Boston Celtics (11-2) at Spectrum Center, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hornets enter this matchup after a 122-108 loss to the Knicks on Saturday. LaMelo Ball's team-leading 34 points paced the Hornets in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nick Richards C Out Concussion Protocol 3.7 2.7 0.7 James Bouknight SG Out Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee Terry Rozier PG Out Groin 22.3 3.7 5.3

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown: Questionable (Abductor)

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

Hornets vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 232.5

