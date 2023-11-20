South Carolina State vs. Tulsa: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulsa vs. South Carolina State matchup in this article.
South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulsa Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulsa (-17.5)
|151.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Tulsa (-17.5)
|151.5
|-4500
|+1300
South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Betting Trends (2022-23)
- South Carolina State covered 13 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.
- The Bulldogs covered the spread twice last season (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.
- Tulsa compiled a 6-22-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Golden Hurricane games.
South Carolina State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking places South Carolina State 318th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 80th.
- With odds of +50000, South Carolina State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
