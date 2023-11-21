The Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) battle the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • In games Citadel shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 247th.
  • The 66.6 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Eagles allow.
  • When Citadel puts up more than 69.2 points, it is 1-1.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Citadel averaged 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs ceded 72.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.5 on the road.
  • Citadel made 8.4 threes per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.1 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Presbyterian L 71-64 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/16/2023 North Greenville W 77-59 McAlister Field House
11/20/2023 Idaho State W 62-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 North Carolina Central - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ Campbell - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/28/2023 Charleston Southern - McAlister Field House

