Wagering on a player to score is a fun way to engage with an NHL game -- here's a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Monday, featuring all seven matchups around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -115 to score

Bruins vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 Pastrnak's stats: 11 goals in 16 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Predators

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20

8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 Rantanen's stats: 11 goals in 16 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score

Avalanche vs. Predators

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20

8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 16 games

Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +115 to score

Canucks vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 Pettersson's stats: 8 goals in 18 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +115 to score

Oilers vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 McDavid's stats: 4 goals in 14 games

Brock Boeser (Canucks) +120 to score

Canucks vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 Boeser's stats: 13 goals in 18 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +135 to score

Oilers vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 Draisaitl's stats: 6 goals in 16 games

J.T. Miller (Canucks) +145 to score

Canucks vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 Miller's stats: 11 goals in 18 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +145 to score

Lightning vs. Bruins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 Kucherov's stats: 13 goals in 17 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +150 to score

Kings vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20

9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 Kempe's stats: 8 goals in 16 games

