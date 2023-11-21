The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) will host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 41.8% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.
  • South Carolina Upstate has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 312th.
  • The Spartans average 14.1 more points per game (72.4) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (58.3).
  • When it scores more than 58.3 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).
  • The Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.
  • South Carolina Upstate drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Carolina University W 106-48 G.B. Hodge Center
11/15/2023 @ East Carolina W 83-81 Minges Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ Minnesota L 67-53 Williams Arena
11/21/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
11/25/2023 Voorhees - G.B. Hodge Center
11/29/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center

