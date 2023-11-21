How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) will host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 41.8% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.
- South Carolina Upstate has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 312th.
- The Spartans average 14.1 more points per game (72.4) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (58.3).
- When it scores more than 58.3 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).
- The Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.
- South Carolina Upstate drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Carolina University
|W 106-48
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/15/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 83-81
|Minges Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 67-53
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/25/2023
|Voorhees
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.