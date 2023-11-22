How to Watch Citadel vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Citadel vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Citadel Stats Insights
- Citadel is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 219th.
- The Bulldogs score just 0.3 more points per game (66.7) than the Fighting Camels give up (66.4).
- Citadel has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Citadel averaged 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.5.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 4.7 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (77.5).
- Citadel drained more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (29.4%).
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|North Greenville
|W 77-59
|McAlister Field House
|11/20/2023
|Idaho State
|W 62-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 67-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|McAlister Field House
|12/2/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
