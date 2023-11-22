The Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Citadel vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Citadel Stats Insights

Citadel is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 219th.

The Bulldogs score just 0.3 more points per game (66.7) than the Fighting Camels give up (66.4).

Citadel has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Citadel averaged 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.5.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 4.7 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (77.5).

Citadel drained more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule