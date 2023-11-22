The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-1) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at HTC Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.