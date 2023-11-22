The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers' 53.4 points per game last year were 14.7 fewer points than the 68.1 the Chanticleers allowed.

When Charleston Southern allowed fewer than 70.0 points last season, it went 4-10.

Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Chanticleers put up were just 0.2 fewer points than the Buccaneers allowed (70.2).

Coastal Carolina went 7-4 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

The Chanticleers shot 20.3% from the field last season, 24.5 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.

The Buccaneers shot at a 16.0% rate from the field last season, 41.3 percentage points fewer than the 57.3% shooting opponents of the Chanticleers averaged.

Coastal Carolina Schedule