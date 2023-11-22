The Charlotte Hornets (4-9) have five players on the injury report, including Terry Rozier, for their matchup with the Washington Wizards (2-11) at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hornets enter this game following a 121-118 victory over the Celtics in overtime on Monday. In the Hornets' win, LaMelo Ball led the way with a team-high 36 points (adding nine rebounds and eight assists).

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Nick Richards C Questionable Concussion 3.7 2.7 0.7 Terry Rozier PG Questionable Groin 22.3 3.7 5.3 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee)

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

