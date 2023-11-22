Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 22?
When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jesperi Kotkaniemi find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Kotkaniemi stats and insights
- In six of 17 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Kotkaniemi's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 66 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Kotkaniemi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|13:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|11:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
