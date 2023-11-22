The Charlotte Hornets, Mark Williams included, take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Williams tallied 18 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks in his last game, which ended in a 121-118 win against the Celtics.

Let's look at Williams' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-111)

Over 14.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-108)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the NBA last season, giving up 114.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Wizards gave up 43 rebounds per game last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Wizards gave up 24.8 per contest last season, ranking them seventh in the league.

Giving up 12 made three-pointers per game last season, the Wizards were ninth in the league in that category.

Mark Williams vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 30 21 24 3 0 0 0 11/8/2023 18 14 7 0 0 1 0

