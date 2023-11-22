The Boston Bruins (13-1-3) will visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) -- who've won six straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) BOS

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 49 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.

The Panthers' 57 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 18 13 12 25 7 6 42.5% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 16 6 11 17 10 16 54.9% Matthew Tkachuk 18 3 14 17 19 8 50% Carter Verhaeghe 18 8 7 15 13 11 40% Evan Rodrigues 18 3 10 13 7 4 30%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins give up only 2.2 goals per game (37 in total), the least in the NHL.

With 59 goals (3.5 per game), the Bruins have the league's 11th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players