Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)
- Marquis Barnett: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrone Perry: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayvis Harvey: 12 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Slatten: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Presbyterian Rank
|Presbyterian AVG
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|347th
|63.2
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|156th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|278th
|30
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|315th
|6
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
