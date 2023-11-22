The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Presbyterian -6.5 137.5

Presbyterian Betting Records & Stats

In three of five games this season, Presbyterian and its opponents have combined to total more than 137.5 points.

The average point total in Presbyterian's matchups this year is 145.3, 7.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Blue Hose have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Presbyterian has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Blue Hose have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Presbyterian.

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 3 60% 77.3 142.1 68.0 146.4 139.7 Tennessee Tech 2 50% 64.8 142.1 78.4 146.4 142.3

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The 77.3 points per game the Blue Hose score are the same as the Golden Eagles give up.

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0 Tennessee Tech 2-2-0 2-1 2-2-0

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits

Presbyterian Tennessee Tech 5-9 Home Record 11-5 0-15 Away Record 4-11 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-12-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 57.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

