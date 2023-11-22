The Carolina Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis included, will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Jarvis' props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jarvis vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Jarvis has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 19:23 on the ice per game.

In four of 17 games this year, Jarvis has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Jarvis has a point in seven games this year (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

In five of 17 games this year, Jarvis has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Jarvis hits the over on his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 66 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

